The following Beach Hazard Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for the seaside of the Eastern Shore.

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE…In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.