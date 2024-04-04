Beach gets 58 years for Daley murder and related crimes

By Linda Cicoira

The 34-year-old Onancock man, who was caught with blood on his hands shortly after another town man was tragically murdered in 2021, was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to 58 years of active time in the state penitentiary.

The terms were handed down by Retired Judge H. Thomas Padrick Jr. for Brandon Jamar Beach, of Jackson Street. Beach pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 49-year-old Brian Lee Daley, use of a firearm in the murder, robbery, credit card theft, and maliciously shooting at Daley’s vehicle and a neighboring dwelling.

The total prison sentence with suspended and concurrent time was set at eight years more than was given to his co-defendant and girlfriend, 29-year-old Antoinette Waneta Satchell. His sentences included mandatory three-year and five-year sentences for firearm offenses. The crimes occurred at the defendants’ home on March 7, 2021.

Beach was working for Brink Security, in Delaware, when the crimes occurred. Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan called the incidents “Horrible violent acts that this defendant tried to conceal.” He questioned Beach’s remorse as he told authorities two stories about what occurred which “impedes” the Daley family’s “healing” process.

In one version Morgan said Beach said he came home and caught Daley with Satchell and in another he said the plan was to rob Daley after Satchell lured him in. Court records show Beach told a magistrate that he hadn’t been in “much trouble before,” is “not a bad person,” and “got caught (doing the) wrong thing at (the) wrong time.”

Court records also state that shots were reported being fired at about 10 p.m., March 7, in the Jackson Street area. A white Chevrolet pickup was discovered wrecked. In the driver’s seat was Daley. He “appeared” to have to have been stabbed and shot. “Both passenger side windows of the truck were shattered.” Daley died at the scene.

Blood was observed on the nearby front porch and door at the two-story residence of Satchell, the record stated. A bloody handprint was on the door frame. A short time later, the two defendants were found at Rodeway Inn, in Onley, in a silver Toyota. According to court records, “Beach had blood on both hands, a cut on the back right forearm, and two cuts on his left fingers.” A magazine was visible on the front passenger side floorboard of the car.

Defense lawyer Tory Delpierre said, “There is no getting past this is a senseless tragedy. I can’t offer you an explanation.” She said her client was suffering from uncontrollable diabetes, neuropathy, and seizures. Before that, he was a hard worker and always put family first. He wants to ensure that his nephews do not go down his path. “The family cautioned him about this relationship,” the lawyer added.

Beach apologized to the Daleys and his own family. “I can’t express how sorry I am for the death of your loved one… I’m sorry for taking your son. I hope and pray your entire family can heal … I’m so sorry for what pain I’ve caused you.”

The courtroom was packed with members from both families. His stepmother took the witness stand to say that she was “shocked, surprised, and disappointed” by Beach’s actions. She said she is praying for the Daley family. She also told of her son’s remorse, how he was the caretaker for her ailing father for two years, and how he is mentoring his nephews not to follow in his footsteps. “He doesn’t want them to be in the situation he is in,” she said.

When Satchell was sentenced, Judge Padrick said, “The whole thing was pretty senseless.”

“Senseless is exactly what these events were,” said the prosecutor. “But they were also terrifying.” Morgan said more people could have been hurt or killed as bullets flew across the street.