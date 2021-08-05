By Linda Cicoira

Two vicious attacks that occurred in two different towns last March resulted in grand jury indictments in Accomack this week against an Onancock couple.

Twenty-six-year-old Antoinette Waneta Satchell, of Jackson Street, was indicted on counts of first- and second-degree murder of 49-year-old Brian Lee Daley, of Kerr Street, in Onancock. The jury also indicted her on counts of robbery, and two charges of credit card larceny in connection with the March 7 incident.

Satchell was listed in court documents as being disabled. In 2019, she was convicted of animal cruelty. In addition, Satchell was indicted with the March 6 attempted second-degree murder and malicious wounding of Keller resident, Ray (Buddy) Harrison Barnes, of Keller, who was beaten and stabbed.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Jamar Beach, was indicted on counts of first- and second-degree murder of Daley, use of a firearm in a felony, robbery of Daley, display of a firearm in robbery, two counts of stealing a credit card without the owner’s consent, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Beach was working for Brink Security, in Delaware, when the crimes occurred. He told a magistrate that he hadn’t been in “much trouble before,” is “not a bad person,” and “got caught wrong thing at wrong time.”

At about 10 p.m., March 7, according to court records, a report was made to the sheriff’s office about shots been fired in the Jackson Street area. A white Chevrolet pickup was discovered wrecked. In the driver’s seat was Daley. He “appeared” to have to have been stabbed and shot. “Both passenger side windows of the truck were shattered.” Daley died at the scene.

Blood was observed on the nearby front porch and door at the two-story residence of Satchell, the record stated. A bloody hand print was on the door frame. A short time later, the two suspects were found at Roadway Inn, in Onley, in a silver Toyota. According to court records, “Beach had blood on both hands, a cut on the back right forearm, and two cuts on his left fingers. A magazine was clearly observable and lying on the passenger side floor board in the front of the vehicle.”

Satchell told police she saw Beach shooting at the victim “at her residence just before he forced her into the car and left the scene.” Beach had left the residence and returned to find Satchell and Daley in a compromising position.

On March 6, sixty-three-year-old Buddy Barnes reportedly bought crack from Satchell and a man who was not identified. They later returned and the man beat him with a baseball bat and Satchell stabbed him.

In another case, 41-year-old Corbin Kenji Drummond Jr., of Smith Road in Atlantic, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding Wayne Marshall, on March 16. A court document states the victim was stabbed twice in the abdomen.

Thirty-nine-year-old Travis Markeise Brown, of Church Street, in Onancock, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine. The crime occurred on Feb. 22, just two weeks after Brown was released from jail. Brown has six felony convictions including abduction and malicious wounding.

Nineteen-year-old William Charles Colonna IV, of Indian Trail, in Painter, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine, on April 28.

Thirty-three-year-old Myron Lee Corbin, of Saxis Road, in Temperanceville, was indicted on a count of giving a false statement on a firearm transaction record, on May 5.

Thirty-six-year-old Richard Stanley Cralle III, of Mason Drive, on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of leaving the scene of an accident, on April 12.

Thirty-two-year-old Fausto Garril Perez, of Dreamland Circle, in Parksley, was indicted on a count of leaving the scene of an accident, on March 6.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Daniel Kennedy, of Tarr Lane, on Chincoteague, was indicted on a count of possessing Oxycodone, on June 22.

Twenty-seven-year-old Taylor Marie Parks, of Hanson Street, in Melfa, was indicted on a count of possessing Eutylone, a stimulant, on March 14.

Tania Zyonna Tyler, of Lankford Highway, in New Church, was indicted on a count of embezzling $1,000 or more from the United States Postal Service, between Aug. 10, 2020 and Feb. 2.

Maurice Tirrell Williams, of Keller Pond Road, in Painter, was indicted on counts of eluding police, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and obstruction of justice. The offenses occurred Dec. 11.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert Benjamin Wilson, of Saint Thomas Road, in Parksley, was indicted on a count of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, on May 9.

