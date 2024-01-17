Beach agrees to plea deal in the murder of Onancock man

By Charlie Russell

Brandon Jamar Beach, 31 of Exmore, was in Accomack County Circuit Court Tuesday and pleaded guilty of charges of second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, credit card larceny, maliciously shooting at an occupied residence, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and recklessly handling of a firearm.

He now has been convicted for the murder of Bryan Lee Daley, 49 of Onancock, of March 7, 2021 on Lee Street in Onancock. At about 10 p.m. on March 7, according to court records, a report was made to the sheriff’s office that shots had been fired on Jackson Street. A pickup was discovered wrecked. In the driver’s seat was Daley who “appeared” to have been stabbed and shot.

Blood was discovered on the nearby front porch and door of the residence of 26 year old Antoinette Waneta Satchell of 8 Jackson Street. Shell casings were found on the floor. Bullets were recovered from the house across the street that matched Beach’s firearm.

Satchell and Beach were apprehended at the Rodeway Inn in Onley in a silver Toyota. Beach had blood on both hands, a cut on the back right forearm and cuts on his fingers. Credit cards belonging to Daley were found in the vehicle.

Satchell reached a plea agreement that limited her active jail time to 50 years in June of 2023.

Judge Patrick ordered a long form pre-sentence report to be compiled and set April 4 as a tentative date for the presentation of the report and possibly sentencing. Beach was facing over 100 years.