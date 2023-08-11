Bayside Poker Run successful in choppy seas

Pictured above: Matthew Freeze and his crew on Harboure Towne of Occohannock Creek topped the leaderboard in the Chesapeake Challenge skills competition with 192 points and claimed the $500 prize in the Bayside Poker Run. From front to back on the left row are Brandon Sterling, Nan Sterling, Christy Freeze and Matthew Freeze. Right row, front to back are Sara Reedy, Marshall Reedy, Shannon Boggs and Matt Boggs.

Boating Fun Aids Community Projects

By Bill Sterling

The 2023 Bayside Poker Run held on Saturday July 29 was a great success on a boating day featuring gusty winds and choppy seas. This exciting event involved small boats cruising the Chesapeake Bay in a navigational competition that included Onancock, Pungoteague, and Nandua creeks. This 17th annual event was sponsored jointly by the Onancock Rotary Club and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club.

Following the Blessing of the Fleet and a captains meeting, boaters spent a day on the bay locating six checkpoints and two mystery locations. Boaters gathered to attend the awards celebration at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club on Pungoteague Creek at the end the day’s adventures.

This year’s small boat competition once again included the ‘Chesapeake Challenge’ in the navigational component of the event. This challenge required the crew of each boat to compete in a physical or nautical activity at each checkpoint. When the final points were tabulated the Harbour Towne captained by Matthew Freeze of Occohannock Creek topped the leaderboard with 192 points and claimed the $500 prize. Following closely with 179 points was the crew of Why Knot II captained by Brian Pruitt .The best poker hand for a weekend vacation trip was won byTyler Hinman of the That’s What She Said captained by J.D. Outten. The Eastern Shore Award was a special recognition of BW James who was the only captain to receive a perfect score in the ‘Crab Pot Pulling’ competition.

Thanks to the generosity of Chesapeake Investment Planning, Wessells Masonry, Davis Wharf Marine, Shore Tire and Auto, Eastern Shore Auto Body, the Island House, Lewis Construction, H.W. Drummond, Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock Inn, Boggs Water and Sewage, Herbert Senn Company, Atlantic Animal Hospital, Mallards at the Wharf, Davis Disposal, John Fiege, Preston Ford, Waterfield’s Seafood, Edward Jones, Bundick Well and Pump, Lusby’s Appliances, David’s Nursery, Tammy Hill, Harbour Towne, Pep Up, Taylor Bank,Dave’s Auto Cool. Exmore Western Auto, Sea Hawk Sports, Eastern Shore Outfitters, Sandpiper Marine, Seaworthy Marine,Terry Brothers, YMCA, Nutrien, Blue Crab Bay, Classic Graphic and Design, Eastern Shore Custom Carts, and Northampton Lumber Company many hundreds of dollars of additional “dock prizes” were won by various participants

In addition to thanking the businesses for their contributions, event coordinator Courtney Nottingham also expressed appreciation to the Eastern Shore Post, the Eastern Shore News, WESR Radio, East Point Marina, Keith Lilliston State Farm, Bill and Dawn Daughtery, Tom Weeks, the Procter and Shelly families, Cokesberry, and the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club for helping to make the event possible.

The generosity of these sponsors will help the Onancock Rotary Club and the Pungoteague Ruritan Club contribute to community service outreach activities and also to award college scholarships to local students.