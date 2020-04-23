Preserve Communities, the parent company of Bay Creek, has announced it has closed the Coach House Tavern following an employee exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

In a communication sent to members, Bob Masters, vice-president of Preserve Communities said “one of our Coach House employees was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, our employee began to exhibit virus-related symptoms and immediately decided to self-quarantine; the employee has not been tested due to the lack of available test kits. As a precaution, we are closing the Coach House, including the restaurant (which has been available for pick up only with strict distancing protocols) and restrooms until further notice. Additionally, we will continue to adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines including.”

The communication also laid out new guidelines for the operation of Bay Creek. Golf remains open to members using the call-in system to arrange tee times and members will continue to handle their own clubs as storage continues to be unavailable. Disinfected carts will be available and for the time being cart fees will be waived (for members only). Bay Creek Life Center and a broad array of fitness programs designed with social distancing protocols will continue.

If you were at the Coach House last weekend or early this week and did not follow social distancing protocols, Preserve Communities recommends consulting the CDC guidelines.

