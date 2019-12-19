The most popular basket in the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation “Count Me In” basket drawing fundraiser was donated by Chincoteague Island Library. Called “Living On Beach Time,” the lucky winner received over $500 of gift certificates to Chincoteague businesses. The donor, Chincoteague Island Library, will receive a $100 prize for donating the basket that received the most ticket entries. The fundraiser supports the new regional library and Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center under construction now in Parksley. 3,277 tickets were sold! 29 baskets were donated by area businesses, individuals, and civic groups.

The next most popular baskets were donated by: Rotary Club of Cape Charles, Exmore Rotary Club, and Mallard’s Restaurant. The fifth most popular basket had combined donors: Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Walmart, and Lighthouse Ministries. The other top ten baskets were donated by Bev and Charlie Misuna and Classic Graphics; Jerusalem and Tabernacle Baptist Churches; Friends of ESPL; and the Rotary Club of Onancock. The winner of the tenth top basket received gift cards to Shore bakeries: Anointed Hands, Corner Bakery, Kate’s Kupboard, and Miss Pebbles.

The library’s Foundation continues to raise funds for the construction and the equipment for the new regional library. Information about the project is available at www.shorelibrary.com.

The next Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation fundraiser will be “Raising the Green” on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Island House Restaurant. Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring this event should call (757) 787-2500 or email esplibraryfundraiser16@gmail.com.

