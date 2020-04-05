The Barrier Island’s Center in Machipongo announced Saturday it has put all of its original documentaries on YouTube for free viewing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email sent out Saturday, Executive Director Laura Vaughn writes “Barrier Islands Center is very pleased to announce that all five of our documentaries are now available online (YouTube) to stream to your TV, tablet, computer or phone! Click on the links below. ENJOY! Please SHARE this with your friends and family!”

The five titles include “Our Island Home,” about the former Broadwater village on Hogg Island, “The Spirit of the Bird,” about the tradition of decoy carving, “Watermen,” about one of the Eastern Shore’s original industries and ways of live, “The Last Hunt Clubs,” about the old hunting clubs that used to dot the Eastern Shore’s barrier islands and “Meet at the Table,” which is about the foodways of the Eastern Shore.

The links to all these documentaries can be seen below.

Our Island Home

The Spirit of the Bird

Watermen

The Last Hunt Clubs

Welcome to the Table

