Bronta Jamar Ames(left) and Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr.(right) are escorted back to the Accomack County jail on Thursday afternoon following their sentencing in two different murders. Linda Cicoira photo.

By Linda Cicoira

Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday.

The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic weapon during the shootings. It started with a physical fight with another relative. Fifty-three-year-old Dean Herbert Reid, of Parksley, tried to break up the scuffle.

Reid was shot numerous times and killed. Barnes then turned the gun on his mother, 75-year-old Brenda Barnes, putting a bullet in her head and shoulder.

Christina Green was on the phone with a police dispatcher when her brother started shooting at her. She was able to get inside before being struck.

Also in Accomack Circuit Court, 25-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames of the Melfa area, was sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison for charges related to the shooting death of Alvin Lee (Derek) Rogers of Belle Haven in 2019.

A more detailed report of the court cases will be made Friday morning on WESR.