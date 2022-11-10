By Linda Cicoira
Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday.
The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic weapon during the shootings. It started with a physical fight with another relative. Fifty-three-year-old Dean Herbert Reid, of Parksley, tried to break up the scuffle.
Reid was shot numerous times and killed. Barnes then turned the gun on his mother, 75-year-old Brenda Barnes, putting a bullet in her head and shoulder.
Christina Green was on the phone with a police dispatcher when her brother started shooting at her. She was able to get inside before being struck.
Also in Accomack Circuit Court, 25-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames of the Melfa area, was sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison for charges related to the shooting death of Alvin Lee (Derek) Rogers of Belle Haven in 2019.
A more detailed report of the court cases will be made Friday morning on WESR.