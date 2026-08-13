Bargains Struck in Northampton Court Monday

By Linda Cicoira

A New York man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to a charge of misdemeanor failing to stop at an accident involving injury on Jan 10.

Fifty-year-old Yanjun Yin, of Smart Street in Flushing, was driving a box truck when he struck a sedan traveling in Northampton County.

A Chinese translator was used during the hearing. Yin and the other driver had a language barrier. So, Yin called his employer on a cell phone to talk with the victim. Yin stayed at the scene for about 35 minutes. The boss told Yin he could leave the scene because information about each driver was provided to the other. The prosecutor said he thought he had fulfilled his obligations.

Yin was indicted on a count of felony hit-and-run. In a plea agreement, the lesser charge was prosecuted. The defendant was sentenced to six months in jail, with all but the five days he already served suspended. Yin will be on good behavior for a year. The defendant paid $6,400 in restitution, the car’s total value.

In another case, 55-year-old Thomasena Margie Capers, of Hartman Avenue in Onancock, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on March 2. In a plea agreement, a count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, alleged on the same day, was not prosecuted. Capers initially planned to plead not guilty before a judge for the drug offense. A short-form presentence report was ordered. She was allowed to remain free on bond pending a sentencing hearing on Nov. 16.