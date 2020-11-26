With the arrival of Thanksgiving thoughts turn to reasons to be thankful and to those less fortunate.

For the past 60 years the Bank of Cheer has helped to make Christmas a little brighter for those less fortunate with the delivery of food and other necessities for about 200 local needy families.

With donations from the community, organizers of Bank of Cheer purchase food that will be packed and delivered by volunteers, many of whom have helped for a decade or more.

Local high school students with the help of the Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department pack the food prior to the delivery day.

Traditionally, the Christmas boxes include a turkey or ham, canned meats, fruit, vegetables, flour and other staples.

It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to make a donation to Bank of Cheer. Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and the boxes provided by Dublin Farms for many years now are donated. The Foodbank of the Eastern Shore provides a base for packing the food and delivery.

Recipients are selected by community leaders, who confer with ministers, organizations and employees of Social Services departments to determine the families who most need help.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Bank of Cheer, P.O. Box 288, Tasley, Va. 23441.

