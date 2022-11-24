Delivery day for the Bank of Cheer to distribute 150 boxes of food all over the Eastern Shore of Virginia is rapidly approaching. The purchasing of food, packing the items and coordinating the delivery process is underway as community leaders also choose the needy families to receive the boxes of food.

Please do not call Social Services or the local media as they have no input for the selection of the recipients.

The boxes are filled with canned foods, flour and other staples, and the recipients also typically get a ham or turkey.

The Foodbank of the Eastern Shore provides the base of operations for delivery day and assistance transporting food.

Laura Trala coordinates this community project driven entirely by volunteers, which includes members of church groups, civic clubs, the Social Services, the Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department and local high school students from several schools.

What the Bank of Cheer needs most now are donations from the public, which has generously supported this project for 63 years now.

Donations can be sent to Bank of Cheer, c/o Laura Trala, P. O. Box 646, Onley, Va. 23418.