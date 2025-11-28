Bank of Cheer gears up for 67th year on Shore

It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to support the Bank of Cheer. This program, now in its 67th year, provides a box of food to needy families just prior to Christmas. With donations from the community, organizers of Bank of Cheer purchase food that will be packed and delivered by volunteers, many of whom have helped for a decade or more

Laura Trala, who has coordinated the Bank of Cheer for more than 25 years now, says it takes a lot of work and a lot of help from the community to pull off.

“I’m proud to live on the Eastern Shore, especially at a time such as this, when countless individuals come together to give of their time and resources to help those less fortunate,” said Trala.

Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor, transportation expenses and the boxes provided by Dublin Farms for many years now are donated.

Recipients are selected by community leaders, who confer with ministers, organizations and employees of Social Services departments to determine the families who most need help.

Monetary donations are needed and can be mailed to Bank of Cheer, c/o Laura Trala, P.O. Box 646, Onley, Va. 23418.