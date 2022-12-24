The 63rd Bank of Cheer went smoothly last week as over 150 deliveries of food to needy families were completed despite a steady rain across the Eastern Shore. The monumental effort is carried out by an all-volunteer force who come together each year to help low income families have a merrier Christmas.

Laura Trala, who has now coordinated the deliveries for 31 years, provided detailed instructions and directions to a group of drivers who included members from the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, the Craddockville UMC Men’s Club, Hospice, the Accomack County Women’s Club, a group of retired Northampton High School teachers who have delivered for many years and the Northampton High School National Honor Society,

The Accomack County Parks and Recreation department also delivered boxes in addition to leading the effort to pack assorted canned vegetables, meats, soup and staples such as sugar, flour, rice and cornmeal the previous day. Hams were also delivered to supplement the large box of food that went to the families. Boxes were provided once again by Dublin Farms of Horntown.

The Foodbank of the Eastern Shore in Tasley provides the base of operations for packing and assistance in transporting the food on delivery day.

“I’m proud to live on the Eastern Shore, especially at a time such as this, when countless individuals come together to give of their time and resources to help those less fortunate,” said Trala. “We also thank the local media, including WESR Radio, for helping to publicize the 2022 Bank of Cheer.”

It has become a Christmas tradition for local residents, community organizations, churches and other groups to make a donation to the Bank of Cheer. Donors know that 100 percent of their donations go to help the Bank of Cheer recipients. All labor and transportation expenses are donated.

Recipients are selected by community leaders, who confer with organizations and employees of Social Services departments to determine the families who most need help.

Monetary donations are needed and can still be mailed to Laura Trala, C/O Bank of Cheer, P. O. Box 646, Onley, Va. 23418.