The Wildlife Center of Virginia released a rehabilitated bald eagle back into the wild at the Mutton Hunk Fen Natural Preserve Area Tuesday.

The bald eagle has been a patient at the center since early June. A private citizen found the adult bald eagle in the middle of a creek in New Church. The eagle was waterlogged and appeared weak, and it did not make much of an attempt to get away when approached.

The citizen brought the eagle to wildlife rehabilitator Jodie Sokel – who transferred the bird to the Wildlife Center the same day. T.he eagle remained at the wildlife center until Tuesday

Center president Ed Clark released the eagle at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

