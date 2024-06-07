Badger retires as ES Community Foundation director; Bridgforth to replace

Julie Badger, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, announced her retirement as of June 30, 2024. Mrs. Badger served as the second Executive Director for the nonprofit and led the organization over the past eight years.

Cara Burton, Board Chair, expressed her appreciation for Mrs. Badger’s service, “We are immensely grateful for Julie’s leadership and service to the Foundation. Julie led during a time when, now more than ever, the nonprofits on the Shore rely on the grant and donor funds that the Foundation manages. She has helped make the grant application more than just completing a form by engaging nonprofits, attending their events, and educating them about nonprofit management. Today, thanks to Julie’s unwavering commitment, the ongoing involvement of our Board of Directors and the support of our exceptional community, the ESVCF has never been stronger. Julie has had a very successful career on the Shore, and we appreciate that we have benefitted from her experience and expertise. We wish her the best in her retirement.”

The Board recently named Monika Bridgforth as its new Executive Director. Bridgforth brings over three decades of finance, management and nonprofit experience to the Foundation. She began serving in her new position at the Foundation on June 1, 2024.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, I am delighted to welcome Monika as our new Executive Director,” continued Board Chair Burton. “Her wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership in serving our community will help the Foundation move forward in its mission to enrich lives on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.”

“I have always felt a personal desire to serve my community, which is why the mission of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation resonates so strongly with me. I can’t imagine a more compelling (and rewarding) mission than to help build capacity within our nonprofits sector and to encourage and facilitate a culture of philanthropy among our residents,” commented Bridgforth. Mrs. Bridgforth and her husband moved their family to Cape Charles nineteen years ago. Over the years, she has worked with many key Eastern Shore individuals and organizations, including The

Barrier Islands Center and the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment that connects people with the causes they care about and provides grants to nonprofits on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. For more information, please visit our website at www.esvcf.org.

