Hot off the press! Eastern Shore author Curtis Badger has a new book on a popular Eastern Shore Barrier Island.

The new Barrier Island Center book on Hog Island just arrived and is available in the Barrier Island Center Gift Shop in Machipongo, and soon will be available in local bookstores.

The book is a companion piece to Nathan Cobb’s Island, which was published in 2021. Both are geared toward young people in grades four to seven. The idea is to make young people aware of the fascinating human history that is part of our coastal islands.

Badger is a prolific author about Eastern Shore history, with other works including but not limited to “Wilderness Regained: The Story of the Virginia Barrier Islands,” “Exploring Delmarva: A Travel Guide from Cape Charles to Chesapeake City,” “Culinary History of Delmarva: From the Bay to the Sea (American Palate),” “A Naturalist’s Guide to the Virginia Coast,” and “Salt Tide: Currents of Nature and Life on the Virginia Coast.”

Badger sat down with us on Shore Talk when his Culinary History came out and discussed the project. That interview can be heard below: