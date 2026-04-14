B.C. Lienesch’s latest novel, set on Chincoteague, releases today

April 14, 2026
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Daily News Headlines

A new thriller set on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is set to hit shelves later this month. Author B.C. Lienesch will release Safe Harbor, the fifth installment in his award-winning “Jackson Clay” series, on April 14.

The novel is set on Chincoteague and nearby Assateague Island, placing the popular characters Jackson Clay and Bear Beauchamp in the middle of a dangerous mystery as a hurricane approaches the region. What begins as a quiet hunting trip quickly turns into a high-stakes investigation after a local guide is found dead under suspicious circumstances, followed by the murder of a tourist in a wildlife refuge.

As the storm intensifies, the story unfolds with the island cut off from the mainland, leaving only a small group of residents and first responders behind. With floodwaters rising and tensions mounting, the characters must uncover the identity of a suspected killer believed to still be on the island.

Safe Harbor will be available for pre-order as an eBook on Amazon and will release in paperback and hardcover formats through major online retailers on April 14. An audiobook version is expected later in 2026.

Broadwater Academy

Lienesch, a Northern Virginia-based author, is a member of the International Thriller Writers and has received multiple 2024 LitStar Book Awards, including recognition for his Jackson Clay series.

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