B.C. Lienesch’s latest novel, set on Chincoteague, releases today

A new thriller set on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is set to hit shelves later this month. Author B.C. Lienesch will release Safe Harbor, the fifth installment in his award-winning “Jackson Clay” series, on April 14.

The novel is set on Chincoteague and nearby Assateague Island, placing the popular characters Jackson Clay and Bear Beauchamp in the middle of a dangerous mystery as a hurricane approaches the region. What begins as a quiet hunting trip quickly turns into a high-stakes investigation after a local guide is found dead under suspicious circumstances, followed by the murder of a tourist in a wildlife refuge.

As the storm intensifies, the story unfolds with the island cut off from the mainland, leaving only a small group of residents and first responders behind. With floodwaters rising and tensions mounting, the characters must uncover the identity of a suspected killer believed to still be on the island.

Safe Harbor will be available for pre-order as an eBook on Amazon and will release in paperback and hardcover formats through major online retailers on April 14. An audiobook version is expected later in 2026.

Lienesch, a Northern Virginia-based author, is a member of the International Thriller Writers and has received multiple 2024 LitStar Book Awards, including recognition for his Jackson Clay series.