The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Easter Decoy & Art Festival is a celebrated rite of spring on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Fine art, decoys, jewelry, sculpture, and other aartisan crafts were showcased by exhibitors from several states at the two-day festival over Eastern weekend. The show had the highest attendance since 2003.

People’s Choice Award for Best Carver was awarded to Cork McGee. An island native for 92 years, Cork began carving hunting rigs for his guided trips hunting ducks and geese. he mentored under Cigar Daisey since he was a frequent visitor to Cigar’s shop. Cork’s family lived on Assateague Island for many years where his father was a waterman and his mother took care of the home and children.

People’s Choice Award for Best Artist was awarded to Yvonne Torelli. She is a self taught oil painter residing in Laurel, DE. Yvonne was a social worker for many years while developing her style and perefecting her craft. Yvonne was a social worker for many years while developing her style and perfecting her craft. Yvonne says she paints what she loves. That includes landscapes of Assateague Island and the Chesapeake marsh, sport fish, turtles from her backyard turtle sanctuary, and birds from neighboring woods. Yvonne has previously been honored with this award in 2015, 2017, and 2019. She is definitely a show favorite.

Best photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague was presented to Cheryl Taylor. Cheryl Taylor is a self-taught artist that began painting as a source of stress relief. Having spent over 30 years living in Baltimore Clunty, Maryland and making countless trekls to Chincoteague Island; it is a gift to now live on the island full-time. Her coastal themed art is inspired bny its endless beauty. For more information visit www.sheryltaylorcreations.com.

The Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence is awarded to an exhibitor demonstrating exemplary qualities as an artist or carver chosen by a jury of their peers. The 2023 recipient was Nancy Richards West. Nancy studied art at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she was graduated with high honors for her thesis work in portraiture. When she moved to Chincoteague Island, she applied her experience in portrait painting to wildlife art. ‘Nancy’s passion for drawing and painting continues to grow and find new forms of expression. Visit Nancy at www.nancywest.com.