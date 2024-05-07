Award Winning Author to speak in Onancock on Arlington National Cemetery

An award winning author and historian is coming to the Shore for a discussion and book signing of his books “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: A Century of Honor, 1921-2021,” and “In Honored Glory: Arlington National Cemetery The Final Post.”

In both books Philip Bigler shares his knowledge of Arlington National Cemetery, commemorating its place in history and the veterans who rest there.

“Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” is the most complete history of the Tomb ever compiled and won the IPPY Silver Medal for Excellence in Non-Fiction. “In Honored Glory” takes a human and personal look at the people, times and places that Arlington commemorates while celebrating America’s past, present, and future.

Bigler was named the National Teacher of the Year in 1998 and was the director of the James Madison center at James Madison University. Bigler has appeared on the History Channel, CNN, Fox News, and several late night shows.

Meet Philip Bigler Friday, May 10th at 6pm at the Onancock Baptist Church. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for not yet members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at shorehistory.org/ticketsales. Call (757) 787-8012 to learn more.