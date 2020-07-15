The Coast Guard urges beachgoers and swimmers to follow local beach advisories and safe swimming precautions, following a weekend where Coast Guard rescue teams responded to six cases related to swimming in New Jersey.

As storms move along the Atlantic coast over the course of hurricane season, surf and currents can increase in strength, creating dangerous conditions for beachgoers and swimmers.

Beachgoers and swimmers should follow local beach advisories and guidelines posted by lifeguards, as well as monitor weather reports from the National Weather Service.

“It is more important than ever to swim near a lifeguard,” said Unites States Life Saving Association vice president, Tom Gill. “Rip currents are the number one danger at coastal and tidal beaches. Please check in with the lifeguards on arrival for present conditions and tips to keep your family safe during your visit.”

In addition to following local guidelines, beachgoers may find surf zone forecasts here as well as information on rip current education.

Beachgoers should:

Only swim where lifeguards are on duty

Follow local beach safety guidelines and lifeguard recommendations

Look up rip current forecasts for your planned outing

Discuss the dangers of rip currents with children and loved ones

Consider wearing personal flotation devices for inexperienced swimmers

If you think you see someone in distress, call for help immediately

“We want the public to be safe while enjoying the beach,” said Lt. Cmdr. Fred Pugh, Chief of the Incident Management Division at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “Safety starts with awareness, and we want the public to be aware of increased challenges and risks that coincide with harsh weather. This includes being aware of dangerous conditions that can result from offshore storms.”

