Authorities seek second suspect in Temperanceville fatal shooting

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a fatal shooting in Temperanceville and is now seeking the public’s help in locating a second individual believed to be involved.

Sheriff W. Todd Wessells said investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division, working with witness statements, community information, surveillance footage, and other evidence, have identified Terry Thomas Bragg Jr., also known as “Teezy” or “Teazy,” as a person of interest in the April 19 shooting at 9480 Lankford Highway.

The incident left one person dead and five others injured. Authorities said Bragg, 28, was last known to have an address in the Norfolk area but also has ties to Coweta County, Georgia.

The investigation remains active, and officials are urging anyone with information about Bragg’s whereabouts or the case to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be submitted by phone or through the department’s website.