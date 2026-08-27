275-year-old shipwreck mystery links Assateague ponies, Spanish history and treasure hunters

Heather Williamson Photo

For more than 275 years, a shipwreck off Assateague Island has been at the center of a mystery involving Spanish history, wild ponies, treasure hunters, and even a major federal court case.

The Spanish warship La Galga ran aground on Assateague Island on September fifth, 1750. Soon afterward, the inlet where the ship wrecked closed, and local residents began reporting small horses running along the beach.

Over the generations, those horses became part of local legend. That legend eventually reached author Marguerite Henry, who turned the story into the children’s classic Misty of Chincoteague. The book, followed by the movie, helped make the Assateague ponies world famous.

But the story of La Galga goes far beyond the ponies.

The ship’s captain left what appeared to be a remarkably precise clue to its location, describing the wreck as being within two ship lengths of the Maryland-Virginia boundary.

In 1980, that clue attracted treasure hunters, including Richmond-area researcher John Amrhein and Donald Stewart, a controversial figure who had previously been accused of fabricating historical documents.

Amrhein eventually concluded that La Galga had not disappeared into the ocean. Instead, he believed the ship had been buried beneath sand in a former inlet, within what is now the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.

Research in Accomack County records appeared to support the theory, showing that the shoreline had changed significantly since 1750.

The controversy intensified in the late 1990s, when a company called Sea Hunt claimed it had located La Galga offshore. Federal litigation followed, eventually resulting in Spain being awarded the wreck that Sea Hunt had identified. The vessel, however, was later identified as the American merchant ship Sunbeam, which sank in 1852.

That court case established a legal precedent involving ownership of historically significant Spanish shipwrecks—one that was later used by Spain in other major treasure cases.

Amrhein continued his research. In 2007, he published The Hidden Galleon, and in 2026 released another book, The Con Man and the Deep State Galleon.

He maintains that La Galga remains buried in the wildlife refuge, near the historic Maryland-Virginia boundary.

There is also evidence supporting a Spanish connection to the Assateague horses. A National Park Service-sponsored study found traces of the Paso Fino, a Spanish breed, in the modern ponies.

Whether La Galga is ever found remains an open question.

But after more than two and a half centuries, the wreck continues to fuel one of the Eastern Shore’s most enduring mysteries—and a legend that helped create one of Virginia’s best-known tourist attractions.

John Amrhein, maritime historian and researcher has assembled enough evidence to declare that the legendary wild horses did come from a Spanish shipwreck.

But wait. The federal government is not happy this. The Spanish shipwreck, which is buried in the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, is now a political football where the federal government his playing a treacherous game of hide and seek.

The receipts are in. Amrhein discloses all in his new documentary, The Con Man and the Deep State Galleon.

His book is being offered free on Amazon Kindle from Thursday 3 am to Monday 2:59 am.

For more visit https://thehiddengalleon.com