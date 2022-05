At approximately 4:35 Monday, fire units from Exmore, Nassawadox, Painter, Melfa and Wachapreague were called to a residential structure fire on 11448 Cross St. in Exmore. It was originally reported that there could have been an individual entrapped in the residence. Firemen arrived to find smoke coming out of both ends of the attic, but the individual was found to be out of the structure and safe. The fire was brought under control.

