Atlantic woman pleads guilty to embezzling

October 2, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

By Linda Cicoira

     Judgment was withheld Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for an Atlantic woman charged with embezzling nearly $2,000 from the Dollar General in Oak Hall where she worked earlier this year.

Amy Ervin pleaded guilty to the felony in a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker.  She waived her right to have her case reviewed by a grand jury.

     Baker said Ervin took merchandise off the store’s shelves in 21 transactions. She then scanned the items and gave herself a cash refund. The incidents occurred between April 19 and 28. In exchange for the guilty plea, the felony charge was deferred for a year. If she is of good behavior for that time, she would be convicted of a misdemeanor offense. Ervin was also ordered to pay $1,959.65 in restitution.

dolly parton imagination library

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 2, 2023, 5:32 am
Sunny
N
Sunny
57°F
4 mph
real feel: 57°F
current pressure: 1021 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 4 mph N
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:58 am
sunset: 6:45 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up