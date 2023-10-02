Atlantic woman pleads guilty to embezzling

By Linda Cicoira

Judgment was withheld Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for an Atlantic woman charged with embezzling nearly $2,000 from the Dollar General in Oak Hall where she worked earlier this year.

Amy Ervin pleaded guilty to the felony in a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker. She waived her right to have her case reviewed by a grand jury.

Baker said Ervin took merchandise off the store’s shelves in 21 transactions. She then scanned the items and gave herself a cash refund. The incidents occurred between April 19 and 28. In exchange for the guilty plea, the felony charge was deferred for a year. If she is of good behavior for that time, she would be convicted of a misdemeanor offense. Ervin was also ordered to pay $1,959.65 in restitution.