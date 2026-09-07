Atlantic Hurricane Season Quiet so far

The Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far this year, but forecasters say residents along the East Coast should not let their guard down.

As of today, September 7, there are no active tropical storms or hurricanes in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of America.

So far this season, the Atlantic has produced five named storms: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly and Edouard.

But none of those storms became hurricanes.

The most recent system, Tropical Storm Edouard, reached maximum winds of about sixty miles per hour before moving inland along the Gulf Coast earlier this week.

The lack of hurricane activity is particularly unusual because the Atlantic is now entering the busiest part of the hurricane season.

The climatological peak of the Atlantic season occurs around September tenth. September and early October typically produce the greatest number of tropical systems.

NOAA’s latest seasonal forecast calls for a below-normal hurricane season.

Forecasters are now expecting between seven and thirteen named storms, including two to six hurricanes. NOAA is forecasting zero to two major hurricanes.

However the extended forecast for the next 10 days from Predict Wind shows no tropical activity expected.