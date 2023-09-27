Atlantic Community Pharmacy to host open house Oct. 10

Pictured: Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Atlantic Community Pharmacy pharmacists, from left to right, Alicia Hobbs, Chris Deitch and Rachel Large will be at the Atlantic Community Pharmacy open house Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pharmacy staff and Rural Health program reps will be on hand at the event

Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Atlantic Community Pharmacy will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Atlantic Community Pharmacy, formerly H&H Pharmacy at Oak Hall, is located at 7001 Lankford Hwy., Oak Hall VA 23416.

Free health screenings, including blood pressure checks will be available. Rural Health’s Chronic Care Management, Pharmacy Assistance, Outreach and Pharmacy team members will be on hand at the event.

Rural Health’s Chronic Care Management program is a Medicare sponsored program that allows Rural Health providers to more closely monitor qualifying patients’ health and wellbeing between office visits. Participants must be on Medicare and have two or more chronic conditions.

Pharmacy Assistance is a program that helps qualifying Rural Health patients get medications they can’t afford on their own.

The Outreach department links Rural Health patients to non-health care assistance to include things like enrolling in health insurance or getting transportation to Rural Health centers.

The Rural Health pharmacy team is led by Director of Pharmacy Chris Deitch, formerly of H&H Pharmacy Oak Hall. Deitch, a 2004 Virginia Commonwealth School of Pharmacy graduate, has been serving the community since 2007. Deitch is an Eastern Shore of Virginia native. Other Atlantic Community Pharmacy staff include pharmacists Alicia Hobbs, who graduated from University of Tennessee School of Pharmacy in 2006 and was the pharmacist at the Onley Walgreens in before its closing; Rachel Large, who grew up on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and graduated from University of Maryland Eastern Shore School of Pharmacy in 2023; plus six technicians and three business assistants. Pharmacy staff provide personalized care work closely with both patients and the health care providers to optimize treatment plans and improve the continuity of patient care for quality, cost-effective care. You do not have to be a Rural Health patient to use Atlantic Community Pharmacy.

For more information about Atlantic Community Pharmacy go to esrhrx.org or call 757-824-4477.