At 94, George McMath turns 274 suggestions into a plan for a better Eastern Shore

By Bill Sterling

At the age of 94, George McMath decided he needed one more project to keep his mind occupied.

One sleepless night, he came up with the idea to appeal to the people of the Eastern Shore as to how we could make a near perfect place to live that much better.

After placing an ad in the Eastern Shore Post and on WESR Rado and sending a few letters that asked for suggestions on how to improve the Eastern Shore, McMath recalled, “I hoped I would receive 25 responses.”

As is his nature, McMath desired the responses to be very positive and not critical of anyone or any organization. Then there was “one gentleman” who wrote, “I love Virginia. I’ve never been in prison. I need a farm truck.”

McMath said he couldn’t do much for him but to pray for him.

By the time McMath’s deadline rolled around, there had been 274 suggestions that he compiled in a booklet; they ranged from beautification to entertainment, from history preservation to safe living, from economic development to avenues for public service.

McMath wasn’t looking for just suggestions on how to improve the Shore, however; he was looking for real change and action on those ideas from the public.

Known as the consummate letter writer who eschews emails, McMath wrote to a few of his friends asking them to serve on a committee that would help recruit volunteers to consider and hopefully implement the best of the suggestions.

McMath divided about 80 suggestions into 12 categories: Beautification, Caring for Neighbors, Community Service, Education, Entertainment, Facilities for Enjoyment, History, Industry, Religious Activities, Restoration and Use, Traveling, and A Variety of Suggestions.

Another group of suggestions involving better medical care and attracting primary doctors, surgeons, and specialists for areas not being fully served now were sent to the heads of Shore Riverside Hospital and Eastern Shore Rural Health.

Looking to fill each committee with seven to nine people, including a chairman and vice chairman, McMath will soon be mailing almost 100 Eastern Shore residents asking them to serve on the committees. Of course, one of the suggestions was to improve mail service, as one of the recipients of a McMath letter pointed out it took nine days for the correspondence to reach Onancock “all the way” from Onley.

McMath, whose life has been about public service as a legislator and the owner of a newspaper chain that adopted the slogan, “Community Papers That Care,” said, “This has been a fun project for me, but now work begins on implementing very worthwhile suggestions.”

If that happens, our roads will be safer and cleaner, our neighbors in need will have better care, our teachers will feel more respected and possibly better paid, our residents will have more recreational opportunities, our historic buildings will get a facelift, industry on the Shore will see some advances, and much more.

McMath, who has been chairman for successful fundraising campaigns to build a hospital, two community health centers, and a new chamber of commerce building, in addition to being co-chair of a campaign to raise funds for a retirement home and a cancer center, never has been one to back down from a challenge.

McMath founded the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club before he turned 30 when he was soliciting ads for the newspaper and a much older advertiser told him “if you want to do something for the Eastern Shore, build a golf course,” not really believing McMath would actually do that.

He also founded the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association, which still meets today 37 years later, when his prayers were answered for his seriously ill mother to recover.

Indeed, McMath felt one of the highest compliments he ever received wasn’t intended as such. At a Virginia Press Association meeting many years ago when he was on the board of directors, he overheard someone he described as “a very nice, distinguished lady” say during a break when he was out in the hall and thought to be out of earshot, “The problem with George McMath is that he doesn’t know some things can’t be done.”