BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore received a record 2,662,716 visitors to its Maryland and Virginia units in 2021, the National Park Service announced Monday. This put Assateague Island 33rd among the 380 National Park Units reporting visitation numbers, and ahead of such locations as Mount Rushmore, Bryce Canyon and Shenandoah.

Summer visitation increased slightly over a record-breaking summer of 2020, but much of the increase came in the spring and fall.

The National Park Service recorded 297.1 million visits in 2021, with 44 park units (including Assateague) recording record visitation.

