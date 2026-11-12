ASMFC approves phased cuts to menhaden catch limits

Atlantic fisheries managers voted this week to reduce coastwide menhaden catch limits over the next two years, approving a phased approach that drew support from fishing-industry advocates and criticism from conservation and recreational fishing groups.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Menhaden Management Board voted 11–7 to set the quota at 170,000 metric tons in 2027 and 155,000 metric tons in 2028. Those limits are approximately 9 percent and 17 percent below the 2026 quota of 186,840 metric tons, which had already been reduced by 20 percent from the previous level.

The November 10 decision in Newport, Rhode Island, affects commercial bait fisheries and the reduction industry, which processes menhaden into fish meal, oil and other products. Menhaden also provide food for striped bass, osprey and other predators, making their availability important to Chesapeake Bay fisheries and wildlife.

Commissioners rejected a proposal to maintain the existing quota and another seeking deeper reductions before adopting the phased cuts introduced by Maine commissioner Megan Ware. Virginia initially supported maintaining the current limit but ultimately voted for the compromise, according to the American Small Pelagics Network.

Ware argued that commissioners needed to weigh ecological objectives alongside the economic consequences for fishermen, particularly New England lobster operators who depend on menhaden for bait.

The American Small Pelagics Network, which represents fishing businesses and associated communities, defended the decision as a compromise recognizing the livelihoods supported by fishing crews, bait suppliers and processing operations.

Conservation and recreational fishing advocates said the reductions fell short of what the resource needs.

The Forage Fish Campaign argued that the 2027 quota would remain above the industry’s actual 2025 harvest, potentially limiting the reduction’s immediate effect. The group also said substantially deeper cuts were needed to improve the likelihood of meeting ASMFC’s ecological fishing-mortality target.

A quota below the previous ceiling does not necessarily produce an equivalent reduction in actual harvest when fishermen have not been catching their full allocation. However, the comparison with one year’s landings does not establish what fishermen would otherwise catch in future seasons.

The ASMFC’s assessment classifies Atlantic menhaden as neither overfished nor experiencing overfishing. Its management system nevertheless sets a lower fishing-mortality target intended to provide an additional conservation buffer and account for predators’ food needs. Meeting the formal threshold for avoiding overfishing is therefore different from achieving the preferred ecological target.

The new limits establish a lower coastwide harvest ceiling for both years while giving fishing businesses time to adjust. The disagreement centers on whether that pace provides sufficient ecological protection or whether larger immediate reductions would impose unnecessary economic harm.

Tuesday’s vote addressed the coastwide quota. The coastwide vote alone does not establish a new Bay-specific limit.