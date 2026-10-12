Art exibition commemorating 250 Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence

The Eastern Shore Public Library, in partnership with the Eastern Shore Railway Museum, is hosting an art exhibition commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The exhibition, titled Give Me Liberty, opens tonight at the library and will remain on display through November 22. A grand opening reception is scheduled for tonight from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring light refreshments.

Give Me Liberty highlights Virginia’s leading role in the American Revolution, exploring the continental and global forces that shaped the struggle for independence. The exhibition also examines the contributions of both iconic historical figures and ordinary people whose actions helped establish a model of democratic government that would go on to influence the world.

The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to reflect on the events, people and ideas that shaped the nation’s founding as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.