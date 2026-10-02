Arlington photographer wins Chincoteague Refuge Annual Pass Photo Contest

A photograph of a hooded merganser taken by Jennie Hommel of Arlington will appear on the 2027 Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass.

The refuge and the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of their annual photo contest September 30. This year’s competition drew 23 qualifying entries from amateur photographers.

Chamber staff narrowed the submissions to five finalists based on contest guidelines and how well the photographs captured the refuge. A panel of community leaders selected Hommel’s photograph, titled “Hooded Merganser,” as the winner.

Hommel captured the image along Beach Road in the channel in front of the South Herd pony viewing area. Several ducks and wading birds, including a number of hooded mergansers, were gathered in the water that day.

The location offers opportunities to observe birds and other wildlife in addition to the refuge’s wild ponies. Egrets, kingfishers and several species of ducks can be seen in the area.

Hommel and her husband, Brian, have visited Chincoteague for more than 20 years. Both enjoy birdwatching and exploring nature, using photography to preserve memories of their visits. They also collect bird decoys, an interest that connects them with Chincoteague’s decoy-carving tradition.

The winning image will be featured on the refuge’s 2027 annual pass. The refuge and chamber thanked all of this year’s participants for submitting photographs showcasing its landscapes and wildlife.