Area Hospitals Recommend Masks to Visitors During Elevated Respiratory Illness Period

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (January 25, 2024) — Hampton Roads

has seen a sharp rise in cases of the flu, COVID-19, respiratory

syncytial virus (RSV), and other respiratory illnesses according to

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

As a result, effective immediately, area hospitals and health care

systems strongly recommend all patients and visitors, including

those seeking outpatient services, wear a mask inside hospitals,

medical facilities, and physician practices. Masks and hand

sanitizer are available at facility entrances for public use.

All patients and visitors, even those who already received their

annual flu shot and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, are

strongly encouraged to wear masks inside health care facilities.

Vaccinations are the best prevention available but are not 100

percent effective. Masking provides an added layer of protection

from respiratory illnesses, even for those who have been

vaccinated.

Additional measures to limit the spread of disease, especially the

flu, include washing hands frequently, staying home when sick,

getting vaccinated, and coughing into sleeves or tissues.

As health care providers, our collective goal is to protect the

community from sickness and disease. Data suggests an infected

person can spread a respiratory virus 24 hours before showing

any signs or symptoms. This community-wide recommendation

helps protect our patients, visitors, and staff from exposure to flu,

COVID-19, and RSV even before symptoms are noticeable.

Individuals experiencing respiratory illness-like symptoms are

asked to stay home and refrain from visiting patients at area

hospitals. Symptoms of respiratory illness include cough, sore

throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, chills, and sometimes

vomiting and diarrhea.

The recommendation to wear a mask when entering healthcare

facilities will remain in effect for as long reports of the flu, COVID-

19, and RSV remain at elevated levels.