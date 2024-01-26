Area Hospitals Recommend Masks to Visitors During Elevated Respiratory Illness Period

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (January 25, 2024) — Hampton Roads
has seen a sharp rise in cases of the flu, COVID-19, respiratory
syncytial virus (RSV), and other respiratory illnesses according to
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
As a result, effective immediately, area hospitals and health care
systems strongly recommend all patients and visitors, including
those seeking outpatient services, wear a mask inside hospitals,
medical facilities, and physician practices. Masks and hand
sanitizer are available at facility entrances for public use.
All patients and visitors, even those who already received their
annual flu shot and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, are
strongly encouraged to wear masks inside health care facilities.
Vaccinations are the best prevention available but are not 100
percent effective. Masking provides an added layer of protection
from respiratory illnesses, even for those who have been
vaccinated.
Additional measures to limit the spread of disease, especially the
flu, include washing hands frequently, staying home when sick,
getting vaccinated, and coughing into sleeves or tissues.
As health care providers, our collective goal is to protect the
community from sickness and disease. Data suggests an infected
person can spread a respiratory virus 24 hours before showing
any signs or symptoms. This community-wide recommendation
helps protect our patients, visitors, and staff from exposure to flu,
COVID-19, and RSV even before symptoms are noticeable.
Individuals experiencing respiratory illness-like symptoms are
asked to stay home and refrain from visiting patients at area
hospitals. Symptoms of respiratory illness include cough, sore
throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, chills, and sometimes
vomiting and diarrhea.
The recommendation to wear a mask when entering healthcare
facilities will remain in effect for as long reports of the flu, COVID-
19, and RSV remain at elevated levels.