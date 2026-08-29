Are extraterrestrials already among us? Linda Cicoira considers the possibilities

By Linda Cicoira

It’s hard for me to fathom that some people don’t believe extraterrestrials exist or acknowledge that they have ever landed on Earth. There are at least a dozen people that I’ve met right here on the Eastern Shore of Virginia who are absolutely “out of this world.” I assure you that I mean that in the nicest possible way.

Consider staring at your outstretched hand for 30 seconds. Is it not the strangest thing you have ever seen? If you had encountered it on an episode of “Star Trek,” would you have considered it to be “normal?” Don’t lie to yourself. Hands, and feet for that matter, are strange. Yes, they are out-of-space weird.

What do you think would be the first body part aliens would be amazed at when they come to visit? If not hands and feet, would it be nostrils? Or stomachs? They do differ among our species.

Have you ever watched the old TV series, “The Twilight Zone?” I suggest you find a stream and start studying what was reported there. For five seasons from October 1959 to June 1964, the anthology series exposed Americans, and probably residents of other countries, to surreal experiences. Yippee!

I think the government must have banned that show to make us feel more secure in our world. Oh yeah, they are shielding us from this information. I’ll just bet some of those local folks, who work for the county or NASA, know things we don’t.

Even those people who compile word meanings are trying to persuade us that extraterrestrial creatures aren’t real. Look up the word in a dictionary. It is defined as “a hypothetical or fictional being from outer space, especially an intelligent one.”

So smart people are fictional? Hmmm.

I recall one episode of that TV show in particular that focused on people who walk with their hands curved under. The next time you are waiting for a loved one to come out of the store, or a school, or another place, try people-watching. Those hand-curvers are amongst us. I’ve seen several of them for myself. And I, for one, do not want to see what happens if they uncurl those fingers or make a fist.

Why else would there be a race for countries to land on other planets? Do some of our more prominent nationwide leaders or “stars” come from unknown places? They sometimes talk funny, or is it what they say that is odd? I’ll let you all decide that. We couldn’t possibly agree with some of their nonsense.

Also, think about some of the twangy accents you hear in these parts. Yes, there are some come-heres, and we don’t really know their beginnings. But what about the local accents? Do they come from the mouths of Jupiter or Mars? It just could be a conspiracy.

What about those poker players who can hold all their facial muscles stiff so they can bluff you? Should you really be losing your money to them? They could be saving for the end of our world.

Do you realize that the kids going off to college this year will be the Class of 2030? That’s the most unbelievable thing I’ve ever heard.