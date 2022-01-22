By Linda Cicoira

Arctic Slope Regional Corporation Federal awarded $15,000 in scholarship funds to the Eastern Shore Community College, according to a report made Tuesday. The money was raised in cooperation other companies from the Wallops Contractors Association at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

The information technology company made the award to provide resources for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students. According to Jim Mason-Foley ASRC Federal program manager and WCA president, “Association members were excited to help students achieve their education goals and foster an interest in space exploration. We also hope this helps build bridges for local students to work at Wallops and provides our current employees with advanced education that reinforces their opportunities for development with ASRC Federal at NASA.”

KBR, Peraton, Science Applications International Corporation, Jacobs, and Axient are ASRC Federal’s partners in the donation effort. Their contributions were aimed at helping students with tuition aid and to update laboratories at UMES and ESCC and furnish them with equipment. UMES also got $15,000.