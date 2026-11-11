Arcadia students turn shoe designs into award-winning marketing projects

Arcadia Middle School seventh-graders put their persuasive writing skills to work designing and promoting custom shoes through a partnership with Hibbett in Onley.

The project, led by seventh-grade English teacher Matt Bell, combined writing, advertising and art. Hibbett, located on Lankford Highway, donated 75 shoes for students to customize. Students then developed marketing campaigns promoting their creations.

Finalists and their families gathered at the store Thursday, Nov. 5, for a red-carpet celebration where students displayed their designs and explained the inspiration behind them.

Dominic Parks, Sasha Ernest and Mokshkumar Patel were named grand prize winners. Each received a $300 Hibbett gift card and a lanyard. All finalists received a water bottle and lanyard.

Bell said the partnership helped students see how classroom lessons apply beyond school, bringing together persuasive and figurative language, grammar, mathematics, illustration and time management.

“The next footwear mogul could very well be one of our Arcadia Panthers, and those odds increase dramatically when spirited instructors team up with exceptional businesses,” Bell said.

Bell and other Arcadia staff members thanked Hibbett for its support and families for helping students throughout the project.

The student-designed shoes remained on display at the store through the weekend, giving customers a chance to view their work.