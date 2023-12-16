Arcadia students collect toys for tots

The High School level Spanish 1 students at Arcadia Middle School sponsored a school wide drive for new, unwrapped toys from December 1 through December 15th. The toys were donated to Toys for Tots.

The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Since 1947 The Marine Corps and Toys for Tots Has been making a difference in the lives of American families.

The organizers would like to extend thanks to everyone who donated this year.

Pictured (from left to right:) Paige Marshall, Harris Hewett, Natalya Cortigine, Cassidy Smith, Ethan Turner