Arcadia Senior Laparra receives full scholarship to UVA through QuestBridge

Arcadia High School would like to congratulate Senior Yaneida Laparra as a recepient of the QuestBridge Match Scholarship. Ms. Laparra will receive a full four-year scholarship to the University of Virginia through QuestBridge.

Yaneida’s accomplishments are impressive, especially given the context of this year’s application cycle. Out of over 20,800 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,683 Finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship (Match Scholarship). This year, QuestBridge’s 50 college partners matched with 2,242 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients to date for QuestBridge.

“We are thrilled to welcome this historic community of QuestBridge Scholars,” said Ana Rowena Mallari, Co-Founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “Their achievements speak to their depth of intellect and character, and we know they will continue to dream big on their college campuses and beyond.” Match Scholarship Recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with full four-year scholarships provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring for these students and their families that an education at a top college is affordable. The Match Scholarship is made up of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, housing and food, books and supplies, and travel expenses.

The Match Scholarship does not include loans or a parental contribution.

About QuestBridge:

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students — beginning in high school through college to their early career — QuestBridge aims to help talented students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities.