Arcadia Middle School evacuated after bomb threat Tuesday

Arcadia Middle School was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after a threatening message was discovered on a bathroom wall, according to Accomack County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller.

Administrators moved students and staff to the neighboring Arcadia High School as a precaution. Classes continued there without interruption, and students were able to eat lunch while law enforcement assessed the situation at the middle school.

Police issued the all-clear shortly after 11 a.m., determining there was no ongoing threat. Students were returned to Arcadia Middle School later in the morning.

Officials also noted that a fire drill at nearby Kegotank Elementary School occurred around the same time but was previously scheduled and unrelated to the incident.

The investigation into the source of the threatening note remains ongoing.