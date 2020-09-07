In an attempt to streamline communication, Arcadia High School has developed an app specifically designed for Arcadia High School students and staff. All Arcadia High School students are encouraged to download the Arcadia HS app. The app is available both in the Apple Store and Google Play.

Students must use their school issued email account to register. By registering, students can easily message their teachers, schedule appointments with guidance, build their schedule, and receive notifications with up to the minute happening at Arcadia High School.

“We are excited about this new opportunity and encourage all students to take advantage of this new technology and down the app prior to the start of the new school year,” said Arcadia High School Principal Shaun O’Shea.