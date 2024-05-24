Arbor Day Foundation names A&N Electric Cooperative a 2024 Tree Line USA Utility

Pictured: Local Forester Robbie Lewis (second from left) presents A&N Electric Cooperative Board members Add Nottingham, Mark Hickman, Garry Drummond, Chris Bott and Keith Colonna with the cooperative’s fifth consecutive Tree Line USA designation recently. Pictured with them is Mark Belknap, the cooperative’s director of vegetation and environmental management (far left).

A&N Electric Cooperative was recently named a 2024 Tree Line USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize its dedication to proper forest management in the provider’s service area.

This is the fifth consecutive Tree Line USA designation for the cooperative.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s urban tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

“Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States,” says Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like A&N Electric Cooperative demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents.”

By joining the Tree Line USA program, service providers benefit from lowering line clearance costs due to proper pruning. As a result of those properly pruned and maintained trees, the members benefit from increased reliability of service because those trees will have healthy root systems that decay less, have less structural weakness, and ultimately result in fewer downed lines during storms.

A&N Electric Cooperative achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a formal tree-based energy conservation, and a sponsorship of or participation in Arbor Day celebration.

More information about Tree Line USA can be found at arborday.org/programs/treelineusa/.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation — alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners — has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.