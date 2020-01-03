Pictured: The 2020 United Way campaign co-chair Jennifer Annis and Executive Director Dawn Byrd at the 2019 Chincoteague Pony Auction.

The United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has announced that applications are now available for 2020 funding.

According to Executive Director Dawn Byrd, the period to apply is open until February 13, 2020. Any 501c3 organization in good standing is eligible to apply.

Guidelines for becoming eligible are listed online at esunitedway.org. Interviews will be held the week of March 30, 2020.