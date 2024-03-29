Applications being accepted for Northampton Tourism Grant program

Applications are currently being accepted for funding under the Northampton County Tourism Grant program. All funded projects must complement and advance the Tourism Strategy adopted by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission.

To be considered for the tourism grant funds, applicants must complete an application and return it (with four additional copies) to the Northampton County Administration no later than April 26, 2024. Grants will be awarded to selected projects by May 10, 2024.

Prospective applicants can call the County Administrator’s Office at 757-678-0440 ext. 516 (or e-mail [email protected]) to request an application packet.

More information can be found here.