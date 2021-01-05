The United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore’s 2020- 2021 Application for Funding is now available to agencies interested in applying for undesignated funds received from the 2020 United Way Campaign. Agencies must meet the following criteria to be eligible for funding:

Must be incorporated as a non-profit voluntary organization serving the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Must be classified as tax-exempt under Section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Must be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services allowing agency to solicit funds in Virginia. Must demonstrate having appropriate accounting records and controls over the receipt and expenditure of funds in accordance with standards for voluntary health and welfare organizations. Must be governed by an active Board of Directors and must practice non-discrimination in the employment of staff, recruitment of Board Members, and the provision of services. Must fall within the impact areas of Arts, Education, Financial Stability or Health.

The application is on www.esunitedway.org and can be downloaded. Agencies may contact the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore by emailing Dawn Byrd at dbyrd@esunitedway.org with any questions. The deadline for receipt of completed applications is Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

.