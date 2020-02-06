The Wallops Flight Facility tweeted Wednesday that Antares and Cygnus traveled from the Horizontal Integration Facility to launch pad 0A.

Launch is scheduled for 5:39 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. The weather for Sunday calls for partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The forecast could change between now and Sunday afternoon.

WESR will join NASA TV for a live feed of the launch countdown on Sunday.

The New Beginnings Church Program regularly scheduled at that time will play at 6 p.m. unless the launch is postponed in which case the program will play at its regular time.

