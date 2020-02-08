Photo courtesy NASA Bill Ingalls

ATLANTIC,Va.- A Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station is planned to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility late Sunday afternoon.

The Antares rocket is scheduled to launch at 5:39 p.m.

Cygnus will carry approximately 8,000 pounds of crew supplies and hardware to the International Space Station, including science and research in support of dozens of research investigations.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 13th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the space station.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

If the Accomack County launch does not go as planned, it will be Monday at 5 p.m.

Launch updates will be available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites:

Launch coverage on NASA TV will begin at 5 p.m. EST. For NASA TV streaming video, downlink and scheduling information, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv.