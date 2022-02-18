The next Antares launch is scheduled for 12:39 p.m. EST, Saturday, Feb. 19, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A on Wallops Island.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 17th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for this launch.

Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the Wallops IBM video site.

Launch coverage and mission commentary will air on NASA TV at 12:15 p.m.

WESR will carry the audio of the launch in real time starting at 12:15 p.m. Tune to 103.3 or access us on the Eastern Shore Radio app.