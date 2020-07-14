The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center held their Virtual Walk for Life Finale and Radiothon on WESR this past Saturday. Over $20,000 was raised for the nonprofit agency, with donations still coming in. Due to the pandemic, the pregnancy center was unable to hold their annual Walk for Life, but is extremely grateful for the community’s commitment and partnership, which has been demonstrated with the success of the virtual event and radiothon. On behalf of everyone at the ANPC, director Linda Baylis Spence would like to thank the Russell Family and WESR, and the Eastern Shore for their continued support of this life affirming ministry. For more information on the ANPC, visit http://www.womenspregnancysupport.org.

