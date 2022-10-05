The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced recently that groups around the state will receive $13.6 million from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

The money supports 27 projects, including planning, capacity building and mitigation in Hampton Roads and Virginia.

Among the projects on this year’s list is a grant of $375,000 to the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission for staffing and planning assessments.

This is the third phase of the project. In 2021 $202,232 was granted for capacity building and resilience planning in Oyster. In 2020 $47,121 was awarded to study the impacts of climate change on crop planning and production on the Eastern Shore.