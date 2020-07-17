The Accomack Northampton Planning District Commission has obtained just under $250,000 in funds to assist eligible Eastern Shore families that are facing eviction or foreclosure. These funds can be used to pay rent and mortgage delinquencies back to April 1, 2020, with certain restrictions. Information on how to obtain funds under this program will be forthcoming soon.

Accomack County has been notified that it has been awarded a $180,200 grant by the State Homeland Security Program to pay for security improvements at the Regional Fire Training Center and the new Emergency Operations Center and continuity planning and management program consulting services. Continuity planning prepares the County government to continue to provide services to the citizens in the event of a catastrophic event.

The new EOC located on Beacon Rd. in Melfa is being used by some of the staff. County Administrator Mike Mason told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday night that all of the systems are installed and working. While the main EOC remains in its current location in Accomack for now, some of the functions are being done at the new center. Mason said that this was done because of social distancing required to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

